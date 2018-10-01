CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Porsha Williams Engaged!

Living her best life!

2 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Just a week after announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Dennis McKinley, the lucky fella put a ring on it!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoZabnHgFJY/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=3uct31xqoefk

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoZb6JmAclZ/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=19hdg3qqbab3l

Dennis reportedly spent two months planning the romantic engagement. He “rented out a venue and took Porsha via helicopter there,” Porsha’s rep told PEOPLE. Dennis pulled out all the stops.  There were rose petals and candles everywhere. A cameraman was on deck to capture the moment.

“After they were officially engaged, they threw a prayer party for Baby McKinley. She doesn’t want any focus on the ring, etc., but it’s huge and gorgeous!” her rep added.

The reality TV Star is living a real life fantasy after struggling to find love and get pregnant. Now she has both. Congrats!

 

 

Porsha Williams Engaged! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close