Feature Story
Cardi B Was All Smiles And Style Turning Herself Into The Police

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 1, 2018

Source: Say Cheese! / Getty

Cardi B was all smiles turning herself into the police today, TMZ reports. The blonde superstar was officially arrested by NYPD an charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment over allegations that she attacked two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Queens. According to one of the women, Cardi attacked her because she believed she slept with her husband Offset.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 1, 2018

Source: JNI/Star Max / Getty

While the two bartenders — Jade and Baddie Gi — claim Cardi continues to threaten them.

“She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this. But it doesn’t matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B … if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice,” their lawyer told TMZ.

The stylish rapper’s friend took to Instagram live to tell a different story, saying the girls targeted Cardi and she stepped in to defend her friend, who is a celebrity, and can’t handle situations like she used to. The friend also called out Rah Ali after Cardi’s altercation with Nicki Minaj.

We’re keep an eye on this story as it develops.

Photos
