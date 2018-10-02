Moving in with someone is exciting but can be nerve-wracking too. There are some “unspoken rules” of living with bae and DL breaks down the top 10 for you. One that’s very important is to know what shows you watch together! For example, if you always watch Empire or Grey’s Anatomy together, don’t you dare watch it without your boo.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Rules Of Living Together was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: