National
CAVS: Former Player Allegedly Linked to Bar Fight Involving Brett Kavanaugh

President Trump taps federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court as seen on ABC.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

CLEVELAND – Former Cavs center Chris Dudley was one of the men allegedly involved in a bar fight in Connecticut in the 1980s alongside Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to reporting by the New York Times.

A witness to the fight, which occurred after a UB40 concert in 1985 during Kavanaugh’s junior year at Yale, said that Dudley threw a glass and hit a man in the ear after Kavanaugh allegedly threw ice on him “for some unknown reason.”

Dudley has reportedly denied the accusation.

 

Photos
