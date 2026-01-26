Listen Live
What Ohio’s Snow Emergency Levels Mean

Published on January 26, 2026

A handful counties across Ohio remain under Level 2 and Level 3 snow emergencies following the weekend winter storm. Hazardous road conditions are still ongoing despite clean up efforts, so residents are urged to limit travel unless absolutely necessary.

In addition to snow-covered roadways, the light, powdery state of the snow has made conditions even more dangerous. Gusty winds are blowing snow across highways, reducing visibility, while icy patches are expected to develop in parts of the region, according to the forecast.

Here’s a breakdown of what each snow emergency level means and how it may impact travel and work schedules:

Level 1 Snow Emergency
Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated, blowing, and drifting snow, and some roads may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive with caution. While no roads are closed, unnecessary travel is discouraged.

Level 2 Snow Emergency
Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated, blowing, and drifting snow and may be very icy. Travel should be limited to essential trips only. Employees are encouraged to contact their employer to determine whether they are expected to report to work.

Level 3 Snow Emergency
Extremely hazardous conditions exist due to ice, blowing, and drifting snow. Low visibility, dangerously cold temperatures, and worsening road conditions are major concerns. Some or all county roads may be closed to everyone except emergency and essential personnel. Travel is strongly discouraged, and those on the roads without necessity could face arrest and/or impounding. Employees should contact their employer regarding work expectations.

While cities are still getting the streets together, stay tuned to your local news outlet for updates on your counties snow level.


