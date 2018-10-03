FU DL: What Are You Hiding?

DL once said that the black church is one of the gayest places in existence. In fact, he talks about gay people in church so much, a listener has began to wonder if he’s gay himself. It would make sense, why else would gay men be on his mind so often? The listener encourages DL to be honest with himself about his feelings.

