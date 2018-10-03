CLOSE
Prayer Vigil To Be Held For Atlanta Native, TSU Football Player Christion Abercrombie

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Illinois at Purdue

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A prayer vigil for Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie who suffered a head injury last Saturday during the TSU vs Vanderbilt football game. Abercrombie is an Atlanta native who graduated from Westlake High School in 2016 where he excelled both in the classroom and on the field.

Abercrombie was injured during the first half of the game. He underwent emergency surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Some progressive has been reported, however he remains in ICU, listed in critical condition.

Close family friends and 2016/2017 Westlake Moms/Dads Group are organizing the vigil.

WHEN: Monday, October 8, 2018 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Westlake High School Football Stadium

2400 Union Rd SW Atlanta, GA 30331

 

