The Obamas Celebrate Their 26th Wedding Anniversary

Michelle & President Obama

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty

October 3 is a special day for Barack and Michelle Obama. The Obamas were married on this day 26 years ago in Chicago. Last year, Michelle Obama called Barack, “the most extraordinary man I know.”

In numerous spots on social media, the Obamas have shared their love for one another. From Valentine’s Day to birthdays and anniversaries. Even as they’re no longer in the White House, they remain one of our favorite couples.

On Twitter, Barack wrote of Michelle, “For 26 years you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with.”

See a look back and one of our favorite Barack and Michelle galleries below!

The Obamas Celebrate Their 26th Wedding Anniversary was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Photos
