Less than a week after announcing that a robot sex brothel was set to open in Houston, the owner has been told by city leaders that it’s not happening in H-Town.

RELATED: Say What? Toronto Businessman To Open Robot Sex Brothel In Houston

RELATED: Inventor Unveils $7,000 Talking Sex Robot

Houston City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a now updated local ordinance to specifically ban individuals from having sex with an “anthropomorphic device,” a device that resembles a human being, at a sexually-oriented business. The change however, wouldn’t ban the company from selling the dolls for use elsewhere.

KinkySdollS had previously said that it wanted to open a “love dolls brother” in the city where people would be able to use its human-like dolls. The plan has brought on comparisons to the science fiction hit HBO series, “Westworld.” The location would have been the first in the United States.

On its website, the company states it provides an “adult love dolls rent before you buy service.” The dolls cost more than $3,000.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said a business could sell such robotic devices but individuals couldn’t use them at the premises before buying them.

“We want businesses to come. But then they’re some that we say, ‘You know it’s fine if you go someplace else,’” Turner said.

The city ordinance that was updated deals with the regulation of adult arcades and adult mini-theatres in Houston and classifies a robot as an arcade device.

Turner said the change in the ordinance was not targeted at any one particular business but targeted “at this type of behavior than any business of this kind would engage in.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Houston City Council Puts End To Plans Of Robot Sex Brothel Opening In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3: