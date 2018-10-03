CLOSE
National
Five Officers Shot in South Carolina, Suspect Arrested

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Multiple local outlets in South Carolina are reporting that three Florence County deputies and two City of Florence police officers have been shot during an active shooting situation Wednesday evening.

At 6 p.m., the Florence County Emergency Management said, “The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress.”

Earlier in the evening, the Florence County Emergency Management said, “There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have Sheriff Officers along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation.”

 

