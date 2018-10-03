Donald Trump Mocks Brett Kavanaugh’s First Accuser at Presidential Rally to Cheers and Applause

President Donald Trump incredibly managed to dip to a new low on Tuesday night, while holding a rally in Southaven, Mississippi where he openly mocked alleged sexual assault survivor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Until now, Trump has managed to maintain at least a semblance of decorum while discussing last week’s hearing looking into the allegations made against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, but all that went out the window as he addressed a sea of his adoring fans.
“I had one beer, right? I had one beer,” said the President of the United States, imitating the testimony of, again, a woman who detailed having been sexually assaulted by his Supreme Court pick.
“Well, do you think it was- nope, it was one beer. Oh good. How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know!
What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know, but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.”
“And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered,” he continued as the crowd cheering and laughed.
As the Senate Judiciary Committee vote is currently on pause pending an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh, this is probably the worst thing Trump could have done to help his case. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who forced the committee’s hand over the investigation, spoke with Today on Wednesday morning where he called the remarks “kind of appalling.”
READ MORE: Uproxx.com
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
First Picture Courtesy of Win McNamee and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Pool and Getty Images
First Video Courtesy of YouTube, CNN, and Uproxx
Tweet and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter, NBC News, and Uproxx
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
Donald Trump Mocks Brett Kavanaugh’s First Accuser at Presidential Rally to Cheers and Applause was originally published on wzakcleveland.com