CLOSE
National
Home > National

Donald Trump Mocks Brett Kavanaugh’s First Accuser at Presidential Rally to Cheers and Applause

0 reads
Leave a comment
President Trump Holds A Listening Session With GOP Members

Source: Pool / Getty

President Donald Trump incredibly managed to dip to a new low on Tuesday night, while holding a rally in Southaven, Mississippi where he openly mocked alleged sexual assault survivor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Until now, Trump has managed to maintain at least a semblance of decorum while discussing last week’s hearing looking into the allegations made against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, but all that went out the window as he addressed a sea of his adoring fans.

“I had one beer, right? I had one beer,” said the President of the United States, imitating the testimony of, again, a woman who detailed having been sexually assaulted by his Supreme Court pick.

“Well, do you think it was- nope, it was one beer. Oh good. How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know!

What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know, but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.”

“And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered,” he continued as the crowd cheering and laughed.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee vote is currently on pause pending an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh, this is probably the worst thing Trump could have done to help his case. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who forced the committee’s hand over the investigation, spoke with Today on Wednesday morning where he called the remarks “kind of appalling.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Win McNamee and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Pool and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of YouTube, CNN, and Uproxx

Tweet and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter, NBC News, and Uproxx

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Donald Trump Mocks Brett Kavanaugh’s First Accuser at Presidential Rally to Cheers and Applause was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close