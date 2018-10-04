CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chris Evans Is Officially Saying Goodbye To Captain America

2 reads
Leave a comment

Filming has officially wrapped on Avengers 4 (aka the movie that will get you back in your feelings because of what happened in Infinity War) and Chris Evans has appeared to tell fans goodbye!

The actor, who has played Captain America for the past eight years wrote on Twitter that he was “eternally grateful” for the fans. He’s previously said that he’s stepping away from the role following Avengers 4.

RELATED: Captain America Himself Is The Latest Celeb To Drag Kanye West On Twitter

RELATED: [VIDEO] LIT NATION Reviews Avengers: Infinity War, Now The Fifth Highest Grossing Film Ever

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Chris Evans Is Officially Saying Goodbye To Captain America was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close