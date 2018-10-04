W Hotel New Record Label ‘W Records’ Launched

That’s right, the W Hotel is now dabbing into the music industry with their own record label, ‘W Records’ and by the end of 2019 they plan to release a total of four artists and their music. The first artist on their roster to give her first performance was Amber Mark.

W Records plans to get back to how record labels use to aid their artists through the entire creating to launching process from signing to release. Committed to walking their artist through the process of development, providing the artist with a recording space, setting up the video shoots, mixing and mastering the artist music and the final step, providing distribution.

W Records approach to launching their artists and their music will be via live performances, streaming and vinyl production.

