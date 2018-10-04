CLOSE
ALERT: 6.5 MILLION POUNDS OF BEEF RECALLED: 57 SICKENED

JBS Tolleson, Inc. is recalling 6,500,966 pounds of “various raw, non-intact beef products” due to an outbreak of salmonella. The Arizona based company is urging the public to check their freezers to make sure they don’t have any of the contaminated meat. There are hundreds of products that are listed. Click here for the list.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday at least 57 people in 16 states have gotten sick. The USDA said the meat was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7th with an establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping, fever, and regurgitation. It usually last between 4-7 days and can be more severe in children under 5 yrs old and adults over 65 with compromised immune systems.

 

ALERT: 6.5 MILLION POUNDS OF BEEF RECALLED: 57 SICKENED was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

