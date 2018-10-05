CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

‘Bossip on WEtv’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Judges Housewife Tag Lines

Nene Leakes comes to hang out with the Bossip crew.

1 reads
Leave a comment
27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Tonight’s fun on Bossip on WEtv is all about Kanye West being annoying, Lindsay Lohan getting faded and Iyanla actually fixing the Braxton Family’s lives (hopefully). Even Kim is tired of Kanye, because, on a recent episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians, she vents to Khloe about how he threw a tantrum because Kim had Jesus band-aids in their house instead of skin color band-aids and how could he be seen wearing a loud Jesus band-aid?

The horror!

 

In other news, Lindsay Lohan has adopted a weird wannabe Arab accent and she got punched in the face for messing with some Syrian refugees. She had it in her mind that their kids were being trafficked, tried to take the kids and got the Syrian Fists of Fury laid on her. Get this, she live-streamed her beat down! 

On tonight’s episode of Braxton Family Drama Values,Iyanla Vanzant actually got to the bottom of their issues and seems to have actually fixed their lives. She even got Tamar to commit to choosing to be a better person. That’s going to be hard, but mmmkay.

Finally, the episode winds down with special guest, Nene Leakes. She discussed Gregg’s health, which is said to be turning around, but also her Swag Boutique in Georgia and Florida, and of course Real Housewives of Atlanta. As far as RHOA, NeNe puts to bed the rumors that nene is responsible for casting the show. She is not but she has had to do a, “me or them” situation. She’ll never tell who it was, but hopefully, people will stop trying to act like she’s a casting director.

 

 

Nene’s time on the show winds down with her judging the rest of the cast’s housewife lines and it’s hilarious.

RELATED POSTS

Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put On Blast

‘BOSSIP on WEtv’ Debuts TONIGHT!

‘Bossip on WEtv’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Judges Housewife Tag Lines was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close