According to research, children inherit a majority of their intelligence from the X chromosome, the one from their mother. It was previously thought that both parents contributed equally, but this new study could prove that theory wrong. So, thank your mother for your genius ability, or lack of.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: You Got It From Your Mama was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: