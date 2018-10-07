CLOSE
Weekend Box Office Results- Oct. 5-7, 2018

“Venom” debuted this week and came up in the number one spot followed by “A Star is Born” which put “Night School” in the number 4 spot in it’s second week.

Venom

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Venom (2018) Sony $80,030,000 4,250 $18,831 $80,030,000 $100 1
2 N A Star is Born (2018) WB $41,250,000 3,686 $11,191 $42,600,000 1
3 2 Smallfoot WB $14,900,000 -35.3% 4,131 $3,607 $42,760,945 2
4 1 Night School (2018) Uni. $12,275,000 -55.0% 3,019 +9 $4,066 $46,750,355 $29 2
5 3 The House With A Clock In Its Walls Uni. $7,295,000 -42.1% 3,463 -129 $2,107 $55,050,560 $42 3
6 4 A Simple Favor LGF $3,435,000 -47.5% 2,408 -665 $1,426 $49,014,356 4
7 5 The Nun WB (NL) $2,610,000 -51.9% 2,264 -1,067 $1,153 $113,367,310 $22 5
8 6 Hell Fest LGF $2,075,000 -59.6% 2,297 $903 $8,864,476 $5.5 2
9 7 Crazy Rich Asians WB $2,060,000 -49.8% 1,466 -881 $1,405 $169,134,942 $30 8
10 8 The Predator (2018) Fox $900,000 -76.7% 1,643 -1,283 $548 $49,985,889 $88 4

