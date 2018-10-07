4 reads Leave a comment
“Venom” debuted this week and came up in the number one spot followed by “A Star is Born” which put “Night School” in the number 4 spot in it’s second week.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$80,030,000
|–
|4,250
|–
|$18,831
|$80,030,000
|$100
|1
|2
|N
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$41,250,000
|–
|3,686
|–
|$11,191
|$42,600,000
|–
|1
|3
|2
|Smallfoot
|WB
|$14,900,000
|-35.3%
|4,131
|–
|$3,607
|$42,760,945
|–
|2
|4
|1
|Night School (2018)
|Uni.
|$12,275,000
|-55.0%
|3,019
|+9
|$4,066
|$46,750,355
|$29
|2
|5
|3
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|Uni.
|$7,295,000
|-42.1%
|3,463
|-129
|$2,107
|$55,050,560
|$42
|3
|6
|4
|A Simple Favor
|LGF
|$3,435,000
|-47.5%
|2,408
|-665
|$1,426
|$49,014,356
|–
|4
|7
|5
|The Nun
|WB (NL)
|$2,610,000
|-51.9%
|2,264
|-1,067
|$1,153
|$113,367,310
|$22
|5
|8
|6
|Hell Fest
|LGF
|$2,075,000
|-59.6%
|2,297
|–
|$903
|$8,864,476
|$5.5
|2
|9
|7
|Crazy Rich Asians
|WB
|$2,060,000
|-49.8%
|1,466
|-881
|$1,405
|$169,134,942
|$30
|8
|10
|8
|The Predator (2018)
|Fox
|$900,000
|-76.7%
|1,643
|-1,283
|$548
|$49,985,889
|$88
|4
Weekend Box Office Results- Oct. 5-7, 2018 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
