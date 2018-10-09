COMMON: Getting Out The Vote

3 reads Leave a comment
Common will help get out the vote this election season. Today is last day to register to vote in Ohio. Get out and vote!!!
In a video PSA, Common says, “I’ll never forget the first time I voted because I felt powerful… Don’t give your power away.”
The midterm elections take place on November 6th.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Less than 60 percent of eligible African-American citizens voted in the last Presidential election.
- Dating Angela Rye probably only made him more motivated to take action politically.
- Being in the Obamas’ inner circle is a good look for anyone.
- You’ve gotta trust the (political) process.
