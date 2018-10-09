CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

COMMON: Getting Out The Vote

3 reads
Leave a comment

Common will help get out the vote this election season. Today is last day to register to vote in Ohio. Get out and vote!!!

In a video PSA, Common says, “I’ll never forget the first time I voted because I felt powerful… Don’t give your power away.”

The midterm elections take place on November 6th.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Less than 60 percent of eligible African-American citizens voted in the last Presidential election.
  • Dating Angela Rye probably only made him more motivated to take action politically.
  • Being in the Obamas’ inner circle is a good look for anyone.
  • You’ve gotta trust the (political) process.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Common , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Getting , out , The , Vote

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close