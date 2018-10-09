It seems like with every step forward we make, we take two steps back. Former officer Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan Mcdonald in 2014, was convicted of second degree murder. While that is cause for celebration, in the same day we got troubling news. The former Cleveland officer who killed Tamir Rice, was hired by another Ohio police department.

DL's GED Section: 'One Step Forward Two Steps Back'

