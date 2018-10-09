1 reads Leave a comment
The Ohio Senate In question, Tina Maharath is having her background looking further into. She was involved in the incident when she was 16 years old. She had struck a bicyclist and had turned her self in months later. He had been pronounced deceased. It is even said the bicyclist was already struck by another vehicle. Maharath is saying that the incident was that caused by immaturity. She is the only Democrat in the state that is not endorsed by the democratic party. The story of her past is being run in ads all over the state by the Republican party candidate.
The Latest:
Ohio Senate Candidate Apologizing for Hit and Run was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
