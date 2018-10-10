CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

2018 AMAs: Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Twenty One Pilots, Ella Mai, Panic! At The Disco, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood Perform [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 American Music Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2018 / Getty

Phew, we couldn’t even begin to count all of the different performances at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night. Okay, here’s a check list. There was …

And a whole glut of even MORE performances which you can watch below!

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Shawn Mendes, “Lost In Japan”

Twenty One Pilots, “Jumpsuit”

Carrie Underwood, “Spinning Bottles”

Mariah Carey, “With You”

Dua Lipa, “One Kiss” & “Electrify”

Jennifer Lopez, “Limitless”

Panic! At The Disco, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Ciara & Missy Elliott, “Level Up / Dose”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

2018 AMAs: Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Twenty One Pilots, Ella Mai, Panic! At The Disco, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood Perform [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close