CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Amber Rose Let’s Her 5-Year-Old Curse At Home

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Amber Rose has ALWAYS been out spoken and danced to the beat of her own drum. When it comes to parenting she often does her own thing especially when co-parenting with her ex fiancé Wiz Khalifa. They often have a very non traditional approach to raising their 5 year old son Sebastian.

Amber recently shared some of her parenting style and admitted that she allows her son to curse at home.  The model says “I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression. Kids like to curse. I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school.”

Although that may seem extreme to some people, Amber does have restrictions. Sebastian IS NOT allowed to say or use the N word. Their son picked up the N word from his father Wiz, but Amber tells him to use an alternative swear word. “I tell him, ‘I’d rather you say F***.”

Let’s talk, Would you be okay with your kids cursing?

Amber Rose Let’s Her 5-Year-Old Curse At Home was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close