Ron DeSantis Joins Other Republicans Who Defended Slavery

Members of the GOP keep rationalizing and downplaying the evils of slavery.

Ron DeSantis’ campaign for Florida governor hit a new low with the revelation that he authored a book that defended slavery.

In his 2011 book Dreams from Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama, DeSantis excused the Founding Fathers for ratifying slavery in the Constitution and launched attacks on President Barack Obama, American Ledger reported.

This news comes as DeSantis continues to deny that he’s a racist, despite multiple incidents that suggest otherwise. For example, less than 24 hours after winning his party’s nomination, DeSantis blew a racist dog whistle when he warned voters not to “monkey this up” by electing his rival, Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is African-American. That’s just one example on a long list.

NewsOne contacted DeSantis’ campaign for comments but received no immediate response.

DeSantis argues in his book, which he wrote while running for Congress, that the founders had no other choice but to permit slavery to establish the nation, and he describes the dehumanizing three-fifths compromise as “anti-slavery.” Under that rule, slaves were considered three-fifths of a person in census counts used to determine how many congressional seats were allotted to each state.

DeSantis is far from the only Republican to defend slavery by downplaying its evils.

Roy Moore, Alabama’s unsuccessful GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, told a Black audience member at a 2017 rally that America was last great during slavery, according to the Washington Post.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another,” Moore said.

Disgraced Fox News political commentator Bill O’Reilly defended the working conditions for the slaves who built the White House.

“Slaves that worked there were well fed and had decent lodgings provided by the government, which stopped hiring slave labor in 1802,” he stated.

Even Black Republicans at times fail to denounce slavery. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson described slaves as “immigrants” in a 2017 speech to his staff.

“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,’’ he said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less.”

Ron DeSantis Joins Other Republicans Who Defended Slavery was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
