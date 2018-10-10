ORLANDO, Fla. — Frontier Airlines said a woman had to be escorted off a flight bound for Cleveland Tuesday night due to a squirrel.

Frontier said a passenger boarded Flight 1612 in Orlando, saying the squirrel was an emotional support animal.

The airline said the passenger noted in her reservation that she was bringing an emotional support animal, but it was not indicated the animal was a squirrel.

Frontier said “rodents, including squirrels are not allowed” on its flights.

The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to get off the plane.

The airline said when she refused, Orlando police were called and requested everyone be deplaned so they could deal with the passenger.

Woman Tossed From Cleveland-Bound Flight in Orlando Because of Her Squirrel was originally published on wzakcleveland.com