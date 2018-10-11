CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Teacher Using Hip Hop To Engage Students

0 reads
Leave a comment

A great teacher will go miles to make sure their students learn.

We want to give a huge shoutout to one of our own Central Columbus teachers that is making news for her creative way of teaching.

Jovone Houp is a third-grade teacher at Linden McKinley STEM Academy in Columbus Ohio. She has used hip-hop to engage her students in the class curriculum. From singing, rapping and dancing Houp says this approach has helped students who may find subjects to be boring to fun to learn.

“A lot of the students learn in different ways. And so, I’ve just learned that you have to be able to reach all students,” Houpe explain.

One of her students, Alyssa Bennett, says that Houpe makes learning fun!

I am really glad that she’s my teacher,” Alyssa said with a smile. “We always get a hug in the morning and she always tells us something nice.”

We love all our teachers! If you want to give your teacher a shoutout and spotlight the good work they do leave a comment below.

Teachers Respond To The #AssaultAtSpringValleyHighSchool

5 photos Launch gallery

Teachers Respond To The #AssaultAtSpringValleyHighSchool

Continue reading Teachers Respond To The #AssaultAtSpringValleyHighSchool

Teachers Respond To The #AssaultAtSpringValleyHighSchool

Source: 10TV

Ohio Teacher Using Hip Hop To Engage Students was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close