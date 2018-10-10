CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

0 reads
Leave a comment

Well that didn’t take long.

Months after Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner became proud parents of baby Stormi, the couple are reportedly trying to have another little one!

Well, Kylie’s already admitted in a fan Q&A that she wants Stormi to have a little sister with a “feminine name.”

RELATED: Did Kylie Jenner Lie About Having Cereal With Milk For The First Time?

RELATED: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Enjoying Parenthood!

“I want another baby, but when is the question. And I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be,” she shared, adding that she hopes to give Stormi a little sister.

“I want her to have a really feminine name. That’s all I know,” Jenner added. “When I do [get pregnant], I would love to share more of that with [the fans].”

Jenner gave birth to Stormi on February 1 after a private pregnancy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close