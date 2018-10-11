Nick Cannon Reveals Why Mariah Doesn’t Care for Ariana Grande.

You may know that Mariah Carey isn’t the biggest fan of Ariana Grande. The two have been compared by fans since Ariana hit the scene. Nick Cannon has revealed why Mariah isn’t really feeling Ms. Grande, and it ain’t what you think.

Nick says there is no jealousy between the two but Mariah isn’t feeling the fact that fans started calling Ariana “the next Mariah” and she’s still alive. She found it to be rude and disrespectful that fans tried to rush her to the grave, crowning someone else the “new” you.

