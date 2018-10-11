CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nick Cannon Reveals Why Mariah Doesn’t Care for Ariana Grande.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mariah Carey Performs At The O2 Arena

Source: Brian Rasic / Getty

You may know that Mariah Carey isn’t the biggest fan of Ariana Grande. The two have been compared by fans since Ariana hit the scene. Nick Cannon has revealed why Mariah isn’t really feeling Ms. Grande, and it ain’t what you think.

 

Nick says there is no jealousy between the two but Mariah isn’t feeling the fact that fans started calling Ariana “the next Mariah” and she’s still alive. She found it to be rude and disrespectful that fans tried to rush her to the grave, crowning someone else the “new” you.

Nick Cannon Reveals Why Mariah Doesn’t Care for Ariana Grande. was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close