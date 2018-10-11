Sevyn Streeter has plenty of ’90s faves when it comes to her favorite slow jams. “By Your Side” by Sade, tracks from Brandy, Faith Evans and more.

The “Yernin”” singer stopped by The Quiet Storm with KG Smooth to not only discuss the single but also what she’s learned from her previous relationship, knowing why she’s not going to dim her light for someone else, her favorite R&B slow jams and more.

Sevyn Talks What Relationships Have Taught Her, Her Favorite Slow Jams And More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

