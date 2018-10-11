So How Did Kanye’s Latest Meeting With Trump Go?

Lord have mercy! We don’t even know where to begin with Kanye West‘s “meeting” with Donald Trump at the White House. We wouldn’t exactly call it a rant, but it was definitely Kanye be Kanye which for the most part is the same thing as ranting.
As usual, dude was all over the place. One minute he was talking about racism, then he was on to tax breaks, prison reform, mental health and the need for art programs in schools. He even spoke on the 13th amendment again. He told Trump why he wants it abolished because, among other things, 13 is an unlucky number.
yes, it was mind-numbing and head-hurting watching West spew out crazy sh*t like he’s been doing for year. The only different now is that the President of the United States just gave him the ultimate platform: the White House. In any event, here’s some of the craziness that came out of “Ye’s” mouth:
“You are tasting a fine wine,” he told reporters as he knelt in front of Trump’s desk. “It has complex notes to it.”
Those complex notes included riffs on West’s potential political career.
Trump said the rapper “could very well be” a future presidential candidate.
“Only after, 2024,” West responded.
“Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today,” West said. “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy m***** f***** like (me).”
There were catchy refrains such as his rejoinder on Trump and the jibes he receives from comedians:
“If he don’t look good, we don’t look good. This is our president.”
There were notes of reflection when he said of his previous comments about former President George W. Bush not caring about African Americans:
“I was caught up in a victim mentality.”
“I tell you what that was pretty impressive,” Trump said after Kanye’s nearly 10-minute statement. “That was quite something.”
“It was from the soul,” Kanye said. “I just channeled it.”
We must make note that football legend Jim Brown was on the scene as well, but you’d never know it ’cause he barely got a word in edgewise because you-know-who did all the talking, er , ranting. Yeah, now that we think about it, it was ranting.
By the way, in an interview on “Fox and Friends” on Thursday, Trump called West “a friend of mine.” On Tuesday, he called West ” a terrific guy” and someone who “loves what we’re doing for African-American jobs.”
