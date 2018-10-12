American Music Awards Ratings Hit All-Time Low

Maybe award shows are starting to fizz out??…

Variety magazine claims 6.5 million people watched the American Music Awards on Tuesday night. That’s down 29% in total viewers from the 9.2 million, who watched in 2017. 9 million people watched ”The Voice” on Tuesday night. Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the show’s big winners. The line-up of performers included Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Ciara and Missy Elliott, Post Malone and Carrie Underwood.

What do you think the reason that these awards shows are falling off? Being too political at times? Maybe the talent isn’t as good? Or maybe it seems that it’s the same people winning over and over again?

