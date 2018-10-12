AT&T announces it will launch a new streaming service

According to Business Insider, AT&T is launching a new streaming service to compete with Netflix in late 2019. HBO, which was acquired in the merger, will be bundled with the service and it will also include Warner Bros. movies and Cartoon Network animated programs. With HBO being the bedrock of the new service, users will still be able to subscribe to HBO separately, but the new service will not be offered without HBO so keep that in mind if you decide to go that route. And yes, the service is going to be a little more expensive than HBO’s standalone service ($14.99), but the price will not be announced until closer to the launch date.

Disney is also getting into the streaming game coming up late next year as well, and is already developing original shows based on Disney’s popular properties like “Star Wars” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. DC Universe is launching their streaming service on October 12th.

