Kanye West’s White House Moments Ranked: From WTF To Devastating

At this point, Kanye West feels like a complete train wreck. You don’t want to watch, but you can’t help it.

Maybe it’s because he’s an “in your face” kind of guy who will literally show up ANYWHERE just to rant about something.

Maybe it’s because despite what comes out his mouth, he continues to be entertaining.

Maybe it’s because, for some fans, deep down in our hearts we’re mourning the death of the Kanye we knew, and we’re searching for some glimmer of hope.

Whatever the reason may be, many people tuned in to Kanye’s visit with Donald Trump on Thursday. And if you weren’t watching on T.V. or online, a lot of folks tuned into Twitter for the outrageous moments.

Ye certainly didn’t disappoint with the inflammatory statements and bizarre behavior. Some highlights were pure WTF moments, while others were just plain devastating to watch. Hit the next pages to find out which moments rank in the list of Kanye-ology.

