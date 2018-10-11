CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Quiz: Which Type Of HBCU Student Are You?

Get into our quick quiz below.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Grown-Ish actor Trevor Jackson

Source: Ron Tom/ABC / Getty

College…the best days of our lives.

Whether you’re reading this from your dorm room or you’re well into your career thinking back on the old days, you know higher learning institutions provide a different kind of fun, freedom, and sense of camaraderie you can’t find anywhere else. And if you made the extraordinary decision to attend an HBCU, that feeling is twice as intense.

Historically Black College and Universities give non-wypipo a home away from home, where we can learn about our history, make like-minded friends, have fun, and learn to love ourselves for who we are. For many of us, it’s the first time we see other Black people in positions of power, influence, and esteem. It’s a gold mine for Black excellence, enlightenment, and scholarship. It’s oh so necessary.

Depending on our personalities and overall life goals, we all end up playing a different part at our respective HBCUs. There are the geeks, who are all about getting higher grades than every other living being—because, what’s life if you don’t make valedictorian at the end of such an expensive education? There are the athletes, who are dedicated to looking good and feeling great. Going pro is a dream come true for many of these types, but for those with less ambitious goals, it’s all about the sweat and competition. Don’t forget the kid who lives life as a voice for the Black community. This student is most likely to become the president of the Black Student Union.(S)he is all about uplifting Black people, building Black influence and they’ll probably go on to fight for Black rights all over the nation. And it wouldn’t be a historically black college or university if we didn’t talk about Greek life. You know who they are, you know what they’re about, and you know it’s LIT lit when they come through.

No matter who you are/were on campus, it’s time to turn up. Homecoming season is upon us and HBCU students and alumni everywhere are about to celebrate like only we can. It’s about to be a MOVIE movie:

You’ll spend all your coin:

Issa MOOD mood:

While you prep for tailgating and nonstop partying, take our quiz to find out which kind of HBCU student you are. Then, take your geeky, health conscious, political, or Greek self back to campus and go in. Alexa, play Juvenile Featuring Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne “Back That Azz Up.”

Like we said…the best days of our lives. Here we go!

Photo Credit: Getty

Quiz: Which Type Of HBCU Student Are You? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close