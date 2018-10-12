CLOSE
MARY J. BLIGE: “She Is the Music” Song Camp

Mary J. Blige will take part of ASCAP’s first-ever “She Is the Music” Song Camp in Nashville.

She’ll join female songwriters, engineers and artists to discuss inequalities for women in the music business. The goal is to promote inclusivity and to increase opportunities for female creators. While Ms. Blige is the biggest name in the mix, there are also writers who have worked on hits for Rihanna and Beyonce, and engineers who have worked with Childish GambinoMigos and J-Lo.

She Is the Music was co-founded by Alicia Keys.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • If you’re a lady looking to make an impact in the industry, it sounds like this is the place to be.
  • So many panels on diversity and women’s issues are just a bunch of dudes with a token woman.
  • They should stream these sessions so people around the country can take part.
  • Mary J. Blige is a multiple Grammy winner. She knows a thing or two about how to make good music.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

