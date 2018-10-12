CLOSE
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Reflects On The Life Of Dick Gregory

Today we celebrate the 86th Birthday of Baba Dick Gregory.  The comedian, civil rights activist and humanitarian had left a legacy that will last a lifetime. Urban One Founder, Ms. Cathy Hughes tells a story about Gregory’s philanthropy after a live broadcast that you have to hear to believe.

Rest In Peace Baba Gregory.

