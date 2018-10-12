Watch: Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men Tells Us What Advice He’d Give His Younger Self

Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men came by 100.3 WRNB for a meet & greet with some listeners and to talk with Karen Vaughn about his new song “Feelin Lil Som’n”.

He tells us which type of advice he would give his young self, and the type of added pressure the music industry places on him as an individual.

Boys II Men have had their internal issues, but this isn’t the reason why he’s putting out a solo project now, he just feels the time is right and there is a void he sees in the current state of R&B and wants to fill it.

He breaks down how he likes to create music, and what you as a listener can expect from this project.

For the past few months, Boys II Men have been on the road with Bruno Mars, with a few shows left before the end of the year, and tells us what the tour has been like and how Bruno Mars is a true talent.

