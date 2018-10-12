CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

WTH? White Woman Calls Police On Black Boy Whose Bookbag Brushed Up Against Her

Teresa Klein claimed a 9-year-old Black boy sexually assaulted her.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Another White lady went viral after she threatened to call the cops on an innocent 9-year-old boy, who of course is Black.

The little kid was minding his business while at a Brooklyn bodega with his mom, when a lady by the name of Teresa Klein started accusing him of grabbing her butt. Per the surveillance footage, the kid didn’t touch her at all. He was actually wearing a backpack that brushed up against her. The New York Post reports:

“The video shows Teresa Klein standing at the counter of the Sahara Deli Market in Flatbush on Wednesday, paying for two bags of cat litter, as the boy walked past her to exit the store, followed by his mother. The boy was carrying a backpack and a large plastic bag from Cookie’s department store across the street, and the bag appears to brush against Klein as he passes. Klein immediately turns around and begins arguing with the family.”

Klein has earned herself a new nickname that we’re sure many of you will appreciate: “Cell-phone footage of the ensuing encounter, in which Klein called police on the boy while he bawled, went viral this week, earning Klein the nickname “Cornerstore Caroline,” an apparent reference to the moniker given to some other white women who called the cops on African-Americans over apparently minor incidents.”

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

13 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.

Customer Joni Torian saw it all go down and shared her hilarious thoughts with the New York Post: “The mother was right behind him when she says he grabbed her very flat behind. Ain’t no mama gonna let her child sexually assault a woman. [The customer] started yelling, ‘Miss, you need to watch your son, he just grabbed my ass.’ It was kind of funny at first, but then she was saying, ‘I will call the cops.’“

Even if a 9-year-old boy was going to be so disrespectful, what kid in their right mind would play that with their mom right behind them to witness it? Let’s use logic, people. And while there seems to be a sudden wave of wypipo calling the cops on Black folks for no reason, let’s be clear—this has always been a thing, it’s just being brought to light now because of the handy dandy cameras in our smart phones. Unfortunately, White folks don’t seem to want to slow down on dialing 9-1-1. Just a couple days ago, a White woman in Georgia called the cops on a Black man who was babysitting two White kids. Yeah—not racist at all. Watch the footage of the distressed 9-year-old boy up top.

WTH? White Woman Calls Police On Black Boy Whose Bookbag Brushed Up Against Her was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close