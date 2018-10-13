Voices: It’s A New Road For Boyz II Men Singer Shawn Stockman

10.13.18
Boyz II Men Singer Shawn Stockman has released his debut solo EP “Shawn” but did you know he planned to release a solo album in the mid-nineties? Why did Stockman ultimately decide against the album?

 

In the latest episode of “Voices,” Stockman gives the details on why it’s taken so long to release solo work, break down his new EP and thanks to the fans for their support of one of the biggest selling groups of all time, Boyz II Men.

Voices: It’s A New Road For Boyz II Men Singer Shawn Stockman was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Photos
