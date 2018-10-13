Kanye Will Love This! Trump Praises Confederate General Robert E. Lee

Truly scary.
Last night, Trump literally praised the general of the confederacy, Robert E. Lee. A traitor to the country who wanted to dismantle America during the Civil War. He was a wild supporter of slavery, documented to have captured free Black people and put them in slavery. Yep, this is a man Trump called great.
See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction
Robert E. Lee once wrote, “The blacks are immeasurably better off here than in Africa, morally, socially & physically. The painful discipline they are undergoing, is necessary for their instruction as a race, & I hope will prepare & lead them to better things. How long their subjugation may be necessary is known & ordered by a wise Merciful Providence. Their emancipation will sooner result from the mild & melting influence of Christianity, than the storms & tempests of fiery Controversy.”
Trump babbled at a rally in Ohio last night, “So Robert E. Lee was a great general. And Abraham Lincoln developed a phobia. He couldn’t beat Robert E. Lee. He was going crazy. I don’t know if you know this story. But Robert E. Lee was winning battle after battle after battle. And Abraham Lincoln came home, he said, ‘I can’t beat Robert E. Lee.’”He continued, “And he had all of his generals, they looked great, they were the top of their class at West Point. They were the greatest people. There’s only one problem — they didn’t know how the hell to win. They didn’t know how to fight. They didn’t know how.”
He also said, “Man, was he a good general. And he’s finally being recognized as a great general.” Only in Trump’s world is Lee finally being “recognized.” See the disturbing clip below:
Well, we are sure this will make Kanye West cheer, especially considering he is a proud non-reader of books. Anything Trump says is gospel to Yeezy.
