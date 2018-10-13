CLOSE
National
Home > National

Trump Tells Black People To ‘Honor’ Him By Voting Republican In November

9 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Honor yourself and vote for people like Andrew Gillum, Ben Jealous and Stacey Abrams on November 6.

While Trump was praising wildly racist Robert E. Lee last night at a rally in Ohio, he also demanded that Black folks vote for him in November, saying,“honor us” by voting Republican in November.

See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction

According to The Washington Post, “Trump had hailed African American unemployment numbers and asked Black voters to ‘honor us’  by voting Republican in November.” He ranted, “Get away from the Democrats. Think of it: We have the best numbers in history. … I think we’re going to get the African American vote, and it’s true.”

He also mentioned Kanye West’s disastrous visit to the White House on Thursday, saying, “What he did was pretty amazing.”

While Trump continues to take credit for African American unemployment numbers, he has not passed one policy that has helped create jobs in the Black community. FactCheck.org reports, “When Trump took office in January 2017, the Black unemployment rate was 7.8 percent, the lowest it had been in nearly 10 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Under Trump, it dropped a full percentage point to 6.8 percent in December. That’s the lowest rate since the bureau began regularly breaking out unemployment rates by race in 1972.”

As far as the percentage point, Kent Smetters, a professor of business economics and public policy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, told FactCheck.org. “In reality, it is very challenging to trace economic outcomes so early in a presidential term back to a specific policy. Historically, the Black unemployment rate often decreases after the general unemployment rate decreases, which has been happening over the past several years.”

Honor yourself and vote for people like Andrew GillumBen Jealous and Stacey Abrams on November 6.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

 

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of BRYAN R. SMITH and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Trump Tells Black People To ‘Honor’ Him By Voting Republican In November was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close