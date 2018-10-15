Russ is disappointed in minority voters. When minorities say that they aren’t going to vote, or that they don’t believe their vote counts, it infuriates Russ. There is no excuse for not voting. The Republicans are making is difficult for minorities and low income people to vote; but there are ways to cast your ballot. If you can’t get to the polls look into getting an absentee ballot! This is too important.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

#RussRant: We All Have To Vote was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: