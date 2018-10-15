Sears Has Officially Filed For Bankruptcy

The once-great department store was started in 1886 before moving to Chicago a year later. Its catalog was a game changer in the shopping industry, launching in 1896.

Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy.

The 132-year-old company has been struggling for several years and is drowning in debt. The final straw was a $134 million debt payment due Monday that it could not afford.

Sears Holdings (SHLD), the parent company, which owns Sears and Kmart, is among dozens of prominent retailers to declare bankruptcy in the era of Amazon. (AMZN)

The filing in federal bankruptcy court in New York came just after midnight early hours of Monday. The company issued a statement saying it intends to stay in business, keeping stores which are profitable open, along with the Sears and Kmart online shopping sites. But it said it looking for a buyer for a large number of its remaining stores and that it will close at least an additional 142 stores near the end of this year, in additional to the 46 store closing already planned for next month.

Eddie Lampert, the chairman and largest shareholder of Sears who engineered the merger of Sears and Kmart in 2005, gave up his title of CEO as part of the filing. The company will now be run by three of the company’s top executives.

For years, Lampert has claimed the company was making progress to end its years of ongoing losses.

“While we have made progress, the plan has yet to deliver the results we have desired,” said Lampert’s statement Monday. He said the bankruptcy process would allow the company to shed debt and costs and “become a profitable and more competitive retailer.”

But while the retailers typically file for bankruptcy with the intention of staying in business, many of the retailers end up going out of business after filing. In recent years, Toys “R” Us, RadioShack and Sports Authority have followed that path to retailing’s graveyard.

The upcoming critical holiday season will be a particular challenge for the company.

“As we look toward the holiday season, Sears and Kmart stores remain open for business and our dedicated associates look forward to serving our members and customers,” said Lampert.

But last year while other traditional retailers enjoyed a strong holiday sales, Sears and Kmart both reported sharp drops in sales.

Sears’ problems go back decades

Sears fell out of shoppers’ favor over the past decades, as online stores and big box rivals, including Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD), beat Sears on price and convenience.

But many of Sears’ problems were self-inflicted. Sears’ management tried to compete by closing stores and cutting costs. It slashed spending on advertising and it failed to invest in the upkeep and modernization of its stores. Sears and Kmart stores grew barren and rundown.

Sales declined. Losses piled up in the billions of dollars. Debt mounted and its cash reserves disappeared. Sears sold many of its most valuable assets, including its massive real estate footprint, to raise the cash it needed to survive.

It ditched Lands End in 2014. Three years later Sears dumped the Craftsman brand, which it had sold exclusively. Sears has been looking for a buyer for its Kenmore brand of appliances for years. The only buyer it could find was Lampert, who offered $400 million for Kenmore through his hedge fund. The Sears board never accepted the offer.

By September, Sears’ market value had fallen below $100 million, less than quarter of the value of Kenmore itself.

Sears has been struggling to survive for years. It warned investors last year there was”substantial doubt” it would be able to stay in business. It has lost $11.7 billion since 2010, its last profitable year. Sales have plunged 60% since then. The company shuttered more than 2,600 stores over the past 13 years.

With the handwriting on the wall that a bankruptcy was imminent, suppliers demanded Sears pay cash up front for the items in its stores, putting it an even greater competitive disadvantage with other retailers.

Whirlpool, which had started in business more than a century ago selling its appliances at Sears, pulled its various brands out of Sears and Kmart stores in 2017. Once the dominant appliance retailer in the country, Sears accounted for only 3% of Whirlpool’s sales worldwide last year.

In September, Lampert proposed that Sears restructure its finances without filing bankruptcy. But he warned that the company was running out the cash. The company’s stock quickly fell below $1 a share for the first time in its history.

Creditors opted instead to try their hand in bankruptcy court. Without a deal and with $130 million in debt payments due Monday, Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Sears Has Officially Filed For Bankruptcy was originally published on wzakcleveland.com