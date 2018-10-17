CLOSE
Black Child Accused Of Sexual Assault By ‘Cornerstore Caroline’ Speaks Out

His mother also has some words for Teresa Klein.

The nine-year-old who was accused of assaulting a white woman at a deli in Brooklyn and his mother are speaking out. And they aren’t accepting apologies, they are fighting back against Teresa Klein, 53, also known as Cornerstore Caroline.

During a community meeting outside of the Sahara Deli, where the incident took place, the child Jeremiah Bellille said through tears, “Racism should be stopped. … Friendship is really the key. … God is trusting us. Treat people the same way you want to be treated. Please I’m begging, don’t do bad things.” Watch below:

His mother, Someko Bellille, also told ABC, “I don’t forgive this woman, and she needs help.”

As we reported yesterday, due to the 53-year-old falsely identifying herself as a police officer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is calling for an investigation. In a statement, he said he is “asking the NYPD to investigate if she broke the law by impersonating a police officer. We cannot dismiss false complaint calls to the police with mere apologies, sincere or not.”

In case you missed it, Klein claimed a nine-year-old “sexually assaulted” her at a deli. She pulled out her phone, appeared to call the police and said, “I was just sexually assaulted by a child.” She accused the mother of “escalating” the situation. You can hear her say, “I want the cops here right now!”

See below:

After the video went viral—and she watched footage of his backpack accidentally brushing against her—she told the New York Times, “Young man. I don’t know your name but I’m sorry.”

We hope the woman pays for her actions via being charged with a crime or a lawsuit.

Black Child Accused Of Sexual Assault By ‘Cornerstore Caroline’ Speaks Out was originally published on newsone.com

