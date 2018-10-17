CLOSE
Entertainment
AMY WINEHOUSE BIOPIC IN THE WORKS:

This made me so happy because I am a huge Amy Winehouse Fan. Her estate recently announced that there is finally an Amy Winehouse biopic in the works!

Amy passed away at the tender age of 27 due to complications from alcoholism. Her father, Mitch Winehouse, said, “We now feel able to celebrate Amy’s extraordinary life and talent. And we know that the true story of her illness can help so many others who might be experiencing similar issues.”

 

The Winehouse family will serve as executive producers and production begins in  2019.

Proceeds will  benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Photos
