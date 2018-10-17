1 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B has never downplayed her past as a stripper. She embraces it. Most recently she did a performance on BET’s Hip Hop Awards where she actually showcased her twerk skills while performing her new hit. Check out the video below:
****Explicit Language****
Cardi B also took home 4 awards for the night. The categories were:
– MVP of the Year
– Best Feature Verse [Motorsport]
– Made You Look Award [Best Hip-Hop Style]
– Hustler of the Year
Congrats Cardi B!
Cardi B Shows Off Skrippa Skills For Hip Hop Awards! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours