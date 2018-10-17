Cardi B Shows Off Skrippa Skills For Hip Hop Awards!

Cardi B has never downplayed her past as a stripper. She embraces it. Most recently she did a performance on BET’s Hip Hop Awards where she actually showcased her twerk skills while performing her new hit. Check out the video below:

****Explicit Language****

Cardi B also took home 4 awards for the night. The categories were:

– MVP of the Year

– Best Feature Verse [Motorsport]

– Made You Look Award [Best Hip-Hop Style]

– Hustler of the Year

Congrats Cardi B!

