National
Stacey Abrams On Steady Grind Rallying Against Voter Suppression Ahead Of Midterms

Abrams is on the road to potentially becoming the nation's first Black female governor.

Stacey Abrams is moving forward with a strong campaign for Georgia’s governor office ahead of the midterm elections next month.

Abrams, who is on the road to becoming the nation’s first Black female governor, released a new ad on Tuesday (Oct. 16). The candidate, who is running against Georgia Secretary Of State and Republican Brian Kemp, talks about how her childhood and upbringing helped shape her desire to run for governor. “Growing up we didn’t have much. But my family’s challenges showed me what’s possible,” Abrams said in the clip. “I’m running for governor because I believe we can continue the progress we’ve made by building each other up not by tearing each other down.”

Abrams also has been speaking out against voter suppression and rallied with other Georgia residents for a group of Black seniors who were blocked from early voting on Monday. “My goal is to make certain that every person be able to cast their vote,” Abrams said to Think Progress. “That’s why I wanted to come to Louisville to just encourage everyone to take advantage of the chance to early vote.”

The candidate has also participated in Atlanta’s Pride Parade and energized voters in the LGBT community on Sunday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “We’re here because we stand together, because we know that allies do not run from fights. And because we know we all have pride in Georgia,” Abrams said. “We stand with you and not against you.”

Kemp is busy facing several allegations of voter suppression targeting people of color. He has vehemently denied the allegations, but civil rights groups aren’t buying his statement, Governing reported.

The midterm elections are on Nov. 6.

ABC's Coverage of The 2016 ESPYS

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

10 photos Launch gallery

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

Continue reading The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players’ Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The 2018-2019 NBA season has officially begun with the first game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as well as another between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday (Oct. 16). Fans are surely excited about the games but may also be looking forward to seeing what players like LeBron James will do with their activism. RELATED: LeBron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life League players have spoken out in recent years about several issues: police brutality, Trump's travel ban, Colin Kaepernick's battle with the NFL and more. If history is any indication, players will likely raise their voices again for the culture this NBA season. Perhaps James will rock sneakers with empowering messages like the kicks he wore with the word "Equality" last December. James, joined by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade, could also send another powerful message at the 2019 ESPY Awards next July as they did at this year's show. "It’s not about being a role model, it’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism,” James said at the ESPY awards in July. “I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, but to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence…” Here is a look back on some of James and other NBA players' big moments of activism.

Stacey Abrams On Steady Grind Rallying Against Voter Suppression Ahead Of Midterms was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
