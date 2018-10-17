Black Child Accused Of Sexual Assault By ‘Cornerstore Caroline’ Speaks Out

The nine-year-old who was accused of assaulting a white woman at a deli in Brooklyn and his mother are speaking out. And they aren’t accepting apologies, they are fighting back against Teresa Klein, 53, also known as Cornerstore Caroline.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Cries Fake Tears As His Testimony Contradicts LaQuan McDonald Video Evidence

His mother, Someko Bellille, also told ABC, “I don’t forgive this woman, and she needs help.”

As we reported yesterday, due to the 53-year-old falsely identifying herself as a police officer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is calling for an investigation. In a statement, he said he is “asking the NYPD to investigate if she broke the law by impersonating a police officer. We cannot dismiss false complaint calls to the police with mere apologies, sincere or not.”

In case you missed it, Klein claimed a nine-year-old “sexually assaulted” her at a deli. She pulled out her phone, appeared to call the police and said, “I was just sexually assaulted by a child.” She accused the mother of “escalating” the situation. You can hear her say, “I want the cops here right now!”

See below:

After the video went viral—and she watched footage of his backpack accidentally brushing against her—she told the New York Times, “Young man. I don’t know your name but I’m sorry.”

We hope the woman pays for her actions via being charged with a crime or a lawsuit.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael B. Thomas, Stringer, and Getty images

First Video Courtesy of Patch and NewsOne

Second Video Courtesy of YouTube, WPIX-TV New York, and NewsOne

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Black Child Accused Of Sexual Assault By ‘Cornerstore Caroline’ Speaks Out was originally published on wzakcleveland.com