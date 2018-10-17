Black Child Accused Of Sexual Assault By ‘Cornerstore Caroline’ Speaks Out

The nine-year-old who was accused of assaulting a white woman at a deli in Brooklyn and his mother are speaking out. And they aren’t accepting apologies, they are fighting back against Teresa Klein, 53, also known as Cornerstore Caroline.
His mother, Someko Bellille, also told ABC, “I don’t forgive this woman, and she needs help.”
As we reported yesterday, due to the 53-year-old falsely identifying herself as a police officer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is calling for an investigation. In a statement, he said he is “asking the NYPD to investigate if she broke the law by impersonating a police officer. We cannot dismiss false complaint calls to the police with mere apologies, sincere or not.”
In case you missed it, Klein claimed a nine-year-old “sexually assaulted” her at a deli. She pulled out her phone, appeared to call the police and said, “I was just sexually assaulted by a child.” She accused the mother of “escalating” the situation. You can hear her say, “I want the cops here right now!”
See below:
After the video went viral—and she watched footage of his backpack accidentally brushing against her—she told the New York Times, “Young man. I don’t know your name but I’m sorry.”
We hope the woman pays for her actions via being charged with a crime or a lawsuit.
