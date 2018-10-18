CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Actor Who Has Played Big Bird And Oscar The Grouch For 50 Years Is Ready To Retire

1 reads
Leave a comment

Well, Big Bird is calling it a career.  The man who voiced and played the big yellow bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street for nearly 50 years is ready to call it quits.  Since 1969, Caroll Spinney has appeared in thousands of Sesame Street episodes along with his pals Bert and Ernie.  The 84-year-old, who stopped physically playing Big Bird in 2015, is still the voice for him and Oscar the grouch.  He will film his last episode as the beloved characters October 18th at the Sesame Workshop studios in Queens.

Thank You Caroll Spinney from a lot of us who watched Sesame Street when we were youngsters and well done. What was your favorite Big Bird or Oscar the Grouch moments that you remember from Sesame Street?

Actor Who Has Played Big Bird And Oscar The Grouch For 50 Years Is Ready To Retire was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close