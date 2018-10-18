Well, Big Bird is calling it a career. The man who voiced and played the big yellow bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street for nearly 50 years is ready to call it quits. Since 1969, Caroll Spinney has appeared in thousands of Sesame Street episodes along with his pals Bert and Ernie. The 84-year-old, who stopped physically playing Big Bird in 2015, is still the voice for him and Oscar the grouch. He will film his last episode as the beloved characters October 18th at the Sesame Workshop studios in Queens.

Thank You Caroll Spinney from a lot of us who watched Sesame Street when we were youngsters and well done. What was your favorite Big Bird or Oscar the Grouch moments that you remember from Sesame Street?

Actor Who Has Played Big Bird And Oscar The Grouch For 50 Years Is Ready To Retire was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3: