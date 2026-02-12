14 Things to Do for Valentine’s Day in Cincinnati

Source: Photodjo / Getty Valentine’s Day in Cincinnati can look however you want it to. Fancy and dressed up. Fun and interactive. Or completely off the grid and restful. Planning something for your partner, your friends, or yourself? Here’s a list of ways to spend February 14th in the Queen City. RELATED: Best Chocolate For Valentine’s Day Ranked 1. Dinner at Sotto

Dim lights. Intimate corners. Handmade pasta. If you’re going for classic romance, Sotto sets the tone without you having to try too hard. 2. Cozy Up at Mamas

Comfort Italian food and a warm atmosphere make Mamas on Main an easy, heartfelt date-night choice. 3. Reserve a Table at Pepp & Dolores

Fresh pasta and a lively-but-romantic vibe.

4. Skyline Views at Chart House

Dinner overlooking the river and city skyline? That alone feels like a Valentine’s Day win. 5. Dress Up for MRBL

Modern, upscale, and picture-ready. MRBL is for couples who want dinner to feel like an event.

6. Cocktails at Nostalgia

Keep it smooth with drinks in a chic setting. Perfect for couples who prefer vibes over full dinner productions.