LHHATL’S TOMMIE LEE ARRESTED AGAIN!!

Oh Boy! Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Tommie Lee is quickly becoming a repeat offender. Reports say that Tommie has been arrested again in Atlanta, this time its over hurting her daughter.

Tommie allegedly shoved her daughter’s head into a middle school locker. According to the arrest report, the child suffered an injury to her upper lip. Tommie was arrested and charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children, felony aggravated assault, disruption of public schools and three counts of simple battery. She was released on a $27,000 bond.

